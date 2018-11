NICHOLAS TYLER BLANCHARD Police arrested a 19-year-old man and charged him with having a sexual relationship with an underage girl. According to police, Nicholas Tyler Blanchard was charged with lewd and lascivious conduct. He reportedly admitted to knowing the victim was 15-years-old. Police said the two had consensual sex beginning on November 1, 2018…



