TYRONE ANTHONY TUCKER The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old man last Thursday. He was charged with having consensual sex with a 14-year-old girl. According to police, between February 14, 2017 and May 17, 2017, Tyrone Anthony Tucker and the girl had consensual sexual intercourse approximately 20 times while at a home in…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.