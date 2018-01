KHRISTIAN DONYELL FRANCISĀ A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged with a double murder in Brooksville. He is being held without bond in the Hernando County Jail. According to police, Khristian Donyell Francis has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Ms. Brene Marshall, who would have turned…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.