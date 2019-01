ROBERTO GARRIGA A Hillsborough County man was arrested by St. Petersburg Police last Thursday. He is charged with taking 27 computers from his employer. According to police, 35-year-old Roberto Garriga, of Riverview, was arrested and charged with grand theft. Garriga was an IT Technician at Omnicell, 2003 Gandy Blvd., in St. Petersburg. On December 20th, managers…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.