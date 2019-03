ROBERT OPLETAL A 73-year-old man has been charged with a crime that took place January 21, 2019. According to police, deputies responded to Sun City Center in reference to a burglary. The victim, a woman in her 80s, told police that someone had entered her home, covered her face with a towel, kissed and…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.