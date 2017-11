JUSTIN SHUFORD A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder. He is accused of stabbing three law enforcement officers as they attempted to arrest him. According to the Clearwater Police Department, officers responded to the Marina parking lot, 37 Causeway Blvd., in reference to a man beating a woman. He was…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.