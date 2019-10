ERIC DARNELL MCNEIL, JR. … Charged with Second-Degree Murder On the evening of September 19th, a 24-year-old gunshot victim was discovered in the bushes near the railroad tracks at N. 22ndStreet and E. Fowler Avenue. He was transported to Tampa General Hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries. According to the…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.