DREMAINE JOHNSON 8/30/1993 to 9/12/2017 JAMES J. NICHOLAS 9/25/1993 to 9/12/2017 RAYNALD JOSEPH LAMOTHE … Charged with 2 counts of first-degree murder 2015 Hillsborough County Mug Shot BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 31-year-old man and charged him with two counts of first-degree murder. He…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.