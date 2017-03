ERIC DARNELL McNEIL The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warrant for a Tampa man. He is wanted in connection with a sex crime involving child. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, detectives initiated an investigation on February 27th after receiving a complaint. The detectives were informed that Eric Darnell McNeil, 22, initiated…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.