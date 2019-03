JEWELRY STORE THEFT SUSPECT Detectives are trying to identify a man who snatched more than $20,000 in jewelry and fled the scene. The theft took place Monday morning. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a Black man walked into the Bulgattie & Company Jewelry Store at the University Mall around 11 a.m. He…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.