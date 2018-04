VERONICA POLITE … Murder Victim DAKOTA TYLER JIBSON … Charged with murder A 23-year-old man is accused of killing a blind woman and setting her body on fire. The woman’s body was discovered early Monday in the woods in Bradenton. According to police, Ms. Veronica Polite, 50, who was legally blind, was last…



