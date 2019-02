SEAN DIXON Detectives have arrested a 27-year-old man and charged him with exposing himself to young girls. He was arrested last Thursday afternoon in a traffic stop. Sean Dixon was charged with lewd and lascivious exhibition. He is accused of exposing himself to teenage girls in the Westchase area. His vehicle was identified by the…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.