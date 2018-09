EDDIE SAUNDERS The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of aggravated assault. He is alleged to have attempted to run over a deputy. According to police, the incident happened in the parking lot of the Desire Gentleman’s Club, 3935 Grand Boulevard, in Holiday, shortly after 5 p.m., last Sunday. Police…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.