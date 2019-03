DERRICK LAMONT WALKER A 22-year-old man has been arrested and is facing several charges. He is accused of several attempted robberies and home invasions in the Carrollwood area. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, around 3:30 p.m., Saturday, March 23, Derrick Lamont Walker was walking southbound on Rosemount Drive as a resident on the…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.