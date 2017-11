STEPHEN JONAS Pinellas County deputies arrested a 51-year-old man and charged him with shooting into an occupied dwelling. The incident took place in Palm Harbor early Sunday. According to police, deputies responded to 1500 block of Canopy Oaks Blvd., around 3 a.m., in reference to several calls from neighbors reporting shots being fired. When…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.