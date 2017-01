ANDRON TOBIAS McKINNEY … Being held without bond Police arrested a 26-year-old man Tuesday after a domestic dispute turned violent. He is being held at the Hillsborough County Jail on numerous charges According to the Tampa Police Department, officers were dispatched to a home in the 3400 block of Carioca Court, in reference to…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.