ERIC JOSEPH STAROWICZ The Florida Highway Patrol arrested a 26-year-old man Sunday morning at his home. He was charged with burglary of a conveyance, driving with suspended license, and leaving the scene of an accident. According to police, the incident took place Friday morning on Interstate 4. Starowicz was driving a blue Jeep and…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.