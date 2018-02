DEANDRE COFFER … Charged with murder KIARA BUTLER A man was arrested and charged with the death of his live-in girlfriend. He told police she was reading a “voodoo” book to his son. Detectives arrested 22-year-old Deandre Coffer, of Winter Haven, was charged with one count of second-degree murder. Coffer and the victim,…



