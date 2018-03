RONNIE O’NEAL … Facing numerous charges The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with a double murder. The incident took place at 13248 Pike Lake Drive, in Riverview. Ronnie O’neal has been charged with 2 counts of first-degree murder, 1 count of attempted first-degree murder, 1 count first-degree arson,…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.