The Male Chorus of Beulah Baptist Institutional Church, the Musician, Rev. Isaac Ruffin, and Rev. Dr. W. James Favorite, Pastor. The Male Chorus of Beulah Baptist Institutional Church, 1006 W. Cypress St., West Tampa, is preparing to celebrate its 33rd Anniversary. The celebration will be held on Sunday, October 22, 2017, at 4 p. m….



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.