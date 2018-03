Class attendees included: Clemmie Perry, Tia Young, Colette Glover, Tia Silvia, Chi Dallah-Hodge and Tahisia Scantling. Tiger Woods is pondering next drive. Colette Glover and Tia Young with Valspar Trophy. Innisbrook is owned by Dr. Sheila Johnson, Co-Founder, Black Entertainment Television and Owner of Salamander Luxury Golf Resorts. The…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.