Line Dancers Celebrate 1st Anniversary The Wallo Line Dancers celebrated their 1st anniversary with a community celebration at a popular restaurant on Harbour Island. The celebration included the making of a video of the newest group of line dancers in the community. Members who participated in the celebration are: Charlene Nelson, Lina E. Denson, Marilyn…



