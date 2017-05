Scenes from the Lifetime movie about Michael Jackson. MJ is played by Navi. The teaser for Lifetime’s “Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland” has been released. Based on the best-selling book, “Remember the Time: Protecting Michael Jackson” in His Final Days, the made for TV movie will premiere on Memorial Day, May 29 at 8pm…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.