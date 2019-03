“FLOYD JOY” RIVERS 2/26/1959 — 3/24/2019 BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor On Sunday, a legendary DJ and performer died following a brief illness. Mr. “Floyd Joy” Rivers was 60-years-old. A Tampa native, Mr. Rivers graduated from Leto High School. After graduation, he pursued his dream of becoming a DJ. Through the years,…



