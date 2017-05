LeBron James and the Cavaliers are headed back to a familiar place after sweeping aside another overmatched opponent. James scored 35 points, Kyrie Irving added 27 and Cleveland swept Toronto, beating the Raptors 109-102 on Sunday to give James his seventh consecutive trip to the Eastern Conference Finals. ”It’s rewarding when you can advance,” James…



