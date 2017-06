LEADERS OF GREEK-LETTER ORGANIZATIONS GATHER IN TAMPA FOR RETREAT The National Pan-Hellenic Council brought its Council of Presidents to Tampa June 1-3 for their annual retreat. In addition to planning for future events, the group of Presidents also had fun. This year the fun consisted of a cook-off of Cuban History. Tampa resident and National…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.