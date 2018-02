BRENDAN BERRY Professor, WMU-Cooley Law School Professor JEREMY McLYMONT Attorney General, National Black Law Students Association K. STEPHEN PRINCE Professor and Historian, USF The Black Law Students Association, Western Michigan University, Cooley Law School, Tampa Campus and American Civil Liberties Union will host a discussion in recognition of Black History Month. The…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.