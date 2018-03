BRENDA SUE BURNEY D’RAJAVON TAYLOR Two law enforcement agencies are searching for persons whose families are concerned about them. Both missing persons are adults. Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office are searching for 19-year-old D’Rajavon Taylor. Police said Taylor has not been seen or heard from since around 3:30 a.m., on…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.