MARKEIS McGLOCKTON Last Thursday, a 28-year-old man was shot and killed outside the Circle K, 1201 Sunset Point Road, in Clearwater. The shooting has drawn a nationwide outcry. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Ms. Britany Jacobs pulled into a handicapped parking space. Ms. Jacobs’ boyfriend, Markeis McGlockton, and their 5-year-old son went into the store. Detectives…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.