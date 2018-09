ANDREW GILLUM A new poll released earlier this week by Quinnipiac University, known as the Q poll, gives Andrew Gillum the lead in the Governor’s race. According to the poll, Gillum is leading Ron DeSantis by nine points. The survey, that contacted 888 likely voters, showed that Gillum is leading 54% to DeSantis’ 45%. Only 6%…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.