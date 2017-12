TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Thursday November 30th), the Florida A&M University (FAMU) Board of Trustees (BOT) unanimously voted to name Larry Robinson, Ph.D., the 12th university president, subject to confirmation by the Florida Board of Governors. “I am humbled and overjoyed to have this opportunity to help move this University forward. I understand the awesomeness of this…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.