From left to right: Ruben Garcia, Brain Haas, Shandale Terrell and Sheriff Grady Judd. On Saturday April 20th, the Lakeland Branch NAACP held their 72ndAnnual Freedom Fund Banquet at the Lake Mirror Auditorium. The Keynote Speaker for the sold-out banquet was BrainHaas, State Attorney for the 10th Judicial Circuit. The Theme for this year was:…



