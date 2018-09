MRS. ALYSIA LANCE …Founder of She’Xcellence BY GWEN HAYES Sentinel Editor She’Xcellence is preparing to host the 2ndLadies Empowerment Summit this year. The event, with several women speakers, fashion show, and praise and worship service, will be held on Saturday, September 22nd, 10 a. m., at the Embassy Suites By Hilton Tampa…



