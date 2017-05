Kobe Bryant called Kevon Edwards on his birthday. Kevon was in the car with his brother, Jordan, 15, when police fatally shot him. Less than a month after the fatal police shooting of unarmed 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, Kobe Bryant is sending a special message to the late teen’s family. On last Tuesday, the retired NBA All-Star…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.