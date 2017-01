Keisha aka ‘Rudy’ welcomes Ella Grace. The wait is finally over! Keshia Knight Pulliam announced the birth of her first child on Instagram, a baby girl named Ella Grace. After announcing her pregnancy back in July, Pulliam has been through lots of drama with her ex-husband, Ed Hartwell, who filled for a divorce seven months into…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.