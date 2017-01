Kamiyah Mobley and the woman who raised her, Gloria Williams. Williams was arrested and faces kidnapping charges. JACKSONVILLE, FL —- Kamiyah Mobley was abducted from a Jacksonville, Fla., hospital nearly two decades ago from her birth parents and raised in South Carolina under the name Alexis Manigo. Authorities closed the case after reconnecting Mobley’s…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.