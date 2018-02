Kendrick Lamar is #1 category with the soundtrack for ‘Black Panther’. The Kendrick Lamar-curated Black Panther soundtrack has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, according to Billboard. The album, which features music from SZA, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, and more alongside Kendrick, has earned 154,000 equivalent album units in the week between February 9-15, according to Nielsen Music. Of…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.