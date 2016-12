Kelly Rowland, Kellee Stewart, Meagan Goode and Keri Hilson star in Lifetime movie. On January 28, 2017, R&B beauty will take over the small screen. Our genre’s own Keri Hilson and Kelly Rowland, along with actresses Meagan Good and Kellee Stewart will star in the upcoming Lifetime film, ‘Love By The 10th Date.’ According…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.