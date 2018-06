Reggie Bush suffered a career-ending injury in 2015 when he slipped and fell on concrete. The Los Angeles Rams must pay former NFL running back Reggie Bush $12.45 million in damages for a knee injury he suffered in St. Louis in 2015, a jury decided on Tuesday (June 12). Bush, then playing for the San Francisco 49ers,…



