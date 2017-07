TAUREZS BULLOCK A Pasco County jury found a 31-year-old Port Richey man guilty of second-degree murder last week. He was charged in connection with a murder that took place outside a club nearly 4 years ago. The Brass Flamingo Strip Club had closed on December 19, 2013. Two men began fighting and another person…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.