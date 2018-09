Mr. Dawson returns to the lectern as he conducts the direct testimony of young Devarus Robinson, the high school football player who had been abused by his coach. BARTOW, FL – On Thursday, August 30, 2018, a six-person jury (5 women and 1 man) returned a verdict in the amount of $125,000.00 against the…



