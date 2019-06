JURISDICTION OF SOUTHWESTERN FLORIDA PRESENTS LIGHTED CANDLE AWARD The Jurisdiction Of Southwestern Florida, Inc., of the Church of God in Christ held its “Gathering of the Saints (AIM/Convocation)” in Tampa June 2-9 2019. It was a week filled with a variety of services to include the entire fam- ily. The week concluded on Sunday, June…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.