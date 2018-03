KIRBY GANT Judge James S. Moody, Jr., sentenced a 56-year-old Bradenton man to more than two decades in prison. He was found guilty after a bench trial November 30, 2017. Kirby Gant was convicted of possessing with the intent to distribute crack cocaine and hydrocodone, and for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon…



