Dylann Roof ┬ákilled 9 people at Emmanuel AME. A federal judge has once again deemed white supremacist Dylann Roof competent to face trial, the New York Times reports. According to the report, on Monday, Judge Richard M. Gergel echoed the decision he made in a separate ruling back in late November when Gergel found…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.