MS. MARISSA MITCHELL A Pinellas County judge released a Tampa Social Worker from jail on Wednesday. However, she was ordered to wear a GPS and to stay away from her mother-in-law. Ms. Marissa Mitchell is accused of harassing her mother-in-law, Ms. Loretta Mitchell, who told the judge she was afraid of her daughter-in-law. She…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.