ATTORNEY RYAN TORRENS ATTORNEY SEAN SHAW Last Wednesday, days before the Primary Election, a state judge disqualified a democratic candidate. He was accused of violating an election law. Leon County Circuit Judge Karen Gievers ruled Ryan Torrens, “has proven himself not to be properly qualified” as she criticized him for a “selective memory” when he was…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.