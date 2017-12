HOWELL DONALDSON, III … Charged with 4 counts of first-degree murder BENJAMIN MITCHELL … Died October 9th MONICA HOFFA … Died October 11th ANTHONY NAIBOA … Died October 19th RONALD FELTON … Died November 14th BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor A Hillsborough Circuit judge has ordered a man accused of four murders…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.