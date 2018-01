‘JOY TO THE WORLD PRAYER BRUNCH’ ABOARD SHIP The Mary E. May Intercessory Prayerline Ministry held its 26th Annual Joy To The World Prayer Brunch “Cruising For Jesus” aboard the Starship Yacht on December 9, 2017. The Brunch followed the 21st Women of Valor Prayer Conference held on Friday, December 8, 2017. Among the women…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.