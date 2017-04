Jordan Peele is first Black writer-director to earn $100M on their first movie. Get Out has beaten a nearly 20-year record, becoming the highest-grossing debut for a writer-director, based on an original screenplay. The psychological horror film has emerged as one of the true stars of 2017, earning a nearly perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.