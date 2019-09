Former Vice President and presidential candidate Joe Biden, center, left, speaks with an attendee as he joins Sen. Doug Jones and Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin at a wreath laying after a service at 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Ala., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. (BIRMINGHAM, Ala.) — Visiting a black church bombed by the…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.